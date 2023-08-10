(BIVN) – President Biden has declared a major disaster following the devastating wildfires in Hawaiʻi. As of Thursday morning, the number of people killed in the Maui fire was at 36. That number could increase as more deaths are confirmed.

“This is a tragic day for everyone in Hawai‘i and the nation,” said Governor Josh Green. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the survivors suffering through the deadliest natural disaster the state has seen in generations.”

“In the coming days — as more and more details emerge — I ask that we as a state provide all the emotional and financial support we can to the people of Lāhainā and Maui,” Governor Green continued. “As governor of the State of Hawai‘i, I pledge to spare no resources to combat the destructive wildfires, shelter the displaced, treat and bring comfort to the traumatized, support our first responders, restore communication lines and enlist the aid of our federal and county partners to confront this this once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe,” he said.

“Recovering from these devastating fires will take significant time and resources, and we need all the federal support we can get,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi). “I thank the Biden Administration for moving fast to approve this disaster declaration. It will unlock federal resources and help our state and county governments respond to and recover from these fires and help the people of Maui and Hawai‘i Island.”

From the White House: