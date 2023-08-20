UPDATE – (8:20 a.m.) – In a Sunday morning update issued just before 8 a.m., the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported South Point Road below Kamaoa Road remains closed and is open to local residents only. “Avoid the area when possible,” officials said.

(BIVN) – A brush fire near Ka Lea in Kaʻū closed part of South Point Road on Saturday.

South Point Road was closed at the Ka Lea Road junction. South Point Road below Kamaoa Road was open for local traffic only.

Firefighters were monitoring the fire throughout the evening.

