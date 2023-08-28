(BIVN) – There is a new tropical storm in the Eastern Pacific.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Irwin was 2,060 miles east of Hilo. The storm is moving west-northwest at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Irwin is a large storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 255 miles from the center.

Irwin is expected to gradually weaken, and is forecast to become a remnant low by Wednesday, if not sooner.

From the National Hurricane Center: