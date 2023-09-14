(BIVN) – 30 year-old Ioane Asagra has been sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole, for the May 2021 murder of a Kona man.

Back in June 2021, police reported Asagra was charged following the May 25th shooting death of 46-year-old Joey Richmond of Kailua-Kona, in area of the Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, commonly known as “End of the World”.

Police detectives investigating the homicide later found Richmond’s vehicle on Keala O Keawe Road. The vehicle was burned after it was removed from the scene of the shooting.

On June 16, 2021, Asagra was arrested on an outstanding warrant of arrest for suspicion of murder in the second degree. Two years later, a Kona jury found Asagra guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the First Degree.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney: