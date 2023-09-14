(BIVN) – 30 year-old Ioane Asagra has been sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole, for the May 2021 murder of a Kona man.
Back in June 2021, police reported Asagra was charged following the May 25th shooting death of 46-year-old Joey Richmond of Kailua-Kona, in area of the Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, commonly known as “End of the World”.
Police detectives investigating the homicide later found Richmond’s vehicle on Keala O Keawe Road. The vehicle was burned after it was removed from the scene of the shooting.
On June 16, 2021, Asagra was arrested on an outstanding warrant of arrest for suspicion of murder in the second degree. Two years later, a Kona jury found Asagra guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the First Degree.
From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:
As the Indictment alleged, Asagra was charged with Murder in the Second Degree for causing the death of Joey Richmond and Arson in the First Degree for setting fire to a BMW motor vehicle. Murder in the Second Degree carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Arson in the First Degree is a class A felony and carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
Asagra was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder offense and a twenty-year prison term for the arson offense.
The investigation was handled by Sergeant Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell, South Hilo Cellblock, formerly of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Kauanoe Jackson and Kate Perazich.
“This sentence reaffirms our Office’s commitment to seek justice for Mr. Richmond. It sends a clear message that we will hold violent offenders accountable to protect our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our police, prosecutors, victim advocates, and support staff. I would like to also thank the jury for their time and service.”
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
