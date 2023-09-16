(BIVN) – A new interagency working group, “dedicated to addressing and preparing for fire issues following recent fires on Hawaiʻi Island and the extensive devastation on Maui”, has been created on the Big Island.

Mayor Mitch Roth on Friday announced the establishment of the Hawaiʻi Fire and Emergency Response Collaborative. The new group “will convene key regional agencies, experts, and stakeholders to formulate strategies, facilitate resource-sharing, and streamline communication to enhance responses to wildfires and other emergencies”, a County news release says. The group will include representatives “from various Federal, State, and County departments and organizations such as the American Red Cross, Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management, Firewise, and community stakeholders.”

“The recent events on Hawaiʻi Island and Maui serve as a stark reminder of our susceptibility to wildfires due to an everchanging climate,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in the news release. “It is important for us as leaders to come together to collaborate on ways for us to improve our protocols and procedures, ensuring that we are adapting our response abilities to meet the safety needs of our various communities. We cannot do this alone, and we are honored to have willing partners at every level who see the need and are willing to work together for our island and its residents.”

The County says public input will be a critical component of the group’s work. Officials say a notice will be sent before public meetings to ensure adequate time for planning and attendance.

According to the County news release, the primary objectives of the Hawaiʻi Fire and Emergency Response Collaborative are:

Development of a comprehensive wildfire prevention and response strategy.

Enhancement of coordination and communication among agencies and first responders.

Strengthening public education and outreach on fire safety and emergency preparedness.

Identification of funding opportunities for wildfire mitigation and recovery efforts.

Utilization of local and regional resources to bolster disaster resilience.

There first meetings are expected to commence in October.