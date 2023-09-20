(BIVN) – An Ocean View man was arrested on Tuesday following a reported shooting incident that occurred on Aloha Blvd. earlier that day.

Hawaiʻi Police say detectives arrested 26-year-old Jonah Farmer for second-degree attempted murder, robbery, and auto theft. From a police news release:

Responding to a shooting on Aloha Blvd. reported around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Ka‘ū patrol officers made contact with a 43-year-old male victim, also from Ocean View. The victim reported that while sleeping in a tent on his property he was approached by an unidentified female asking for assistance with her vehicle. While walking to assist woman, an unknown man, later identified as Jonah Farmer, assaulted him with an unspecified weapon, resulting in injuries to his neck and head. A short struggle ensued and the male victim was subsequently shot in his upper right thigh, prompting him to flee to a neighboring residence for help. The victim believed that the suspect’s intention was to rob him and reported that his 2022 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen during the incident. An all-points bulletin was disseminated to officers for the vehicle. Having received substantial injuries, the victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital for treatment and was later released.

At 4:30 p.m. that same day, while conducting area checks in Kailua-Kona, patrol officers observed Farmer operating a 2019 Kia Soul, and arrested him without incident for the following offenses:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree robbery

First-degree burglary

Second-degree assault

Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (auto theft)

First-degree theft

Area II CIS detectives recovered the Kia Soul, police say, and a search warrant is pending.

Farmer remains in police custody as detectives continue their investigation. Police say anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara, via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov, via telephone at (808) 960-3118 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police say. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”