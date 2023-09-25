(BIVN) – Two grant programs aimed at supporting recovery and resilience efforts for communities affected by the 2018 Kīlauea eruption are going forward with additional rounds for funding.

On the eve of Mayor Mitch Roth’s town hall meeting in Pāhoa, https://www.bigislandvideonews.com/2023/09/25/mayor-roth-to-hold-next-town-hall-in-pahoa-september-26/ the County of Hawaiʻi announced the opening Round 3 of Puna Strong, and Round 2 of the Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Puna Strong:

Puna Strong, now in its third year, continues its steadfast commitment to disaster preparedness and the cultivation of community resilience. Puna Strong provides investment directed towards Puna’s nonprofit organizations, bolstered by invaluable partnerships with Hawai’i Community Foundation (HCF) and the Oak Foundation, this program is poised to extend its positive influence across an additional 18-month duration, extending its impact into 2025.

“When disaster strikes, nonprofit organizations are often the first on the ground to deliver critical needs to the community,” said HCF’s Program Officer Chelsey Chow. “At Hawai‘i Community Foundation, we want to ensure that local organizations can be proactive in preparing for a rapid-response effort—and the Puna Strong and Kīlauea Recovery programs do just that.”

In addition to access to grant funding, Puna Strong grantee organizations are supported through an Organizational Assessment program to further evaluate their growth and impact, Puna Strong grant recipients can expect to participate in a learning cohort with other grantees, technical assistance workshops, technical training, and site visits.

Nonprofit organizations that are not currently grantees can take the first step by emailing their Letter of Interest (LOI) to Chelsey Chow of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation at cchow@hcf-hawaii.org by October 16, 2023. After this Letter of Intent stage, new organizations and current grantee organizations will be invited to submit full applications, which will be due on November 2, 2023. For more information about the program or how to submit an LOI, visit our website at recovery.hawaiicounty.gov.

Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program:

The Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program is back with its second round, providing vital recovery funding for nonprofits and community groups working on capital improvement projects in response to the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. Nonprofits and community groups with nonprofit fiscal sponsors can apply for grants of up to $500,000 to support projects that rebuild or repair structures and infrastructure damaged or destroyed by the eruption, and support and grow programs that serve the communities impacted by the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

Initially established in 2020 through an amendment to Hawaiʻi County Code Chapter 2, Article 47, the program focused on immediate recovery needs. In August 2023, further amendments provided more flexibility in the second round of the grant program to support ongoing revitalization efforts, focus on long-term resilience, and better support our local nonprofit organizations.

Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz, who introduced the bill authorizing the program, emphasized its importance: “Empowering community to lead the way in recovery initiatives and focus on projects they know will create meaningful impact is vital. While the County is coordinating large-scale programs like infrastructure restoration and stewardship of housing buyout properties, this approach ensures that community partners receive funding and support they need to help Puna recovery and thrive.”

For more information or instructions on how to apply to the Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program, visit our website at recovery.hawaiicounty.gov.