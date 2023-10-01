(BIVN) – A federal shutdown was averted on Saturday, after a 335-91 vote in the U.S. House of Representatives – followed by a 88-9 vote of the U.S. Senate – delivered a continuing resolution to keep the government funded for another month and a half.

The continuing resolution will fund the federal government through November 17, 2023, and includes $16 billion in supplemental funding for the federal Disaster Relief Fund.

“The deep division and polarization on Capitol Hill should never have been allowed to take Congress to the brink of still another damaging federal government shutdown,” said Congressman Ed Case (D, Hawaiʻi). “The measure we passed today, while temporary and incomplete, shows that we can if we want work for practical bipartisan compromise solutions to get things done.”

“And it is especially good news that the measure adds fully $16 billion to FEMA’s rapidly depleting Disaster Relief Fund which is providing most of our Maui wildfire emergency disaster assistance.”

“We are keeping the government open and providing $16 billion in new disaster relief funding for Maui and other communities recovering from natural disasters across the country,” said Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi). “This is good news for Hawai‘i and means federal disaster relief dollars will continue to flow to Maui. The recovery process will take years, and we will keep working as hard as we can to bring home more federal resources.”

“Today, I voted to keep the federal government open and deliver critical disaster relief for Maui,” said Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi). “With $16 billion in disaster relief funding, this legislation will help ensure FEMA and the federal family of agencies have the resources they need to continue their important recovery work on Maui and in other communities impacted by disasters across the country. This bipartisan agreement benefits the people of Hawaii and our country and prevents the chaos a shutdown would cause.”

“Radical House Republicans were willing to bring us to the brink of a government shutdown in a failed attempt to slash safety net programs, endangering the welfare of children and families across our country. Astoundingly, 90 of them still voted to shut down the government today without any alternatives. In the critical days ahead, Congress must also keep its commitment to fund and support Ukraine, as we’ve consistently done on a bipartisan basis. Failure to do so would send a dangerous message to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping about our commitment to defending democracy and our national security. Work remains over the next 45 days.”