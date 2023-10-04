(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth’s next – and final – town hall event in the ongoing Sustainable Horizons series will take place this Saturday at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale in Hilo.
The “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in” on October 7th will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“We have spent the last six months traveling with our cabinet around Hawaiʻi Island to hear from residents about what truly matters to them,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “These meetings have resulted in many actions that we believe have positively impacted many islandwide. From road improvements to emergency communications, we continue learning and evolving to meet the needs and will of the people we serve.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The town hall series aims to establish an open and transparent dialogue where residents can stay informed about local initiatives, express their concerns, and actively contribute to shaping the future of their respective communities.
The event will begin with Mayor Roth and key cabinet members providing updates on the county’s progress and direction during the first half-hour. These updates will be tailored to provide site-specific information relevant to the greater Hilo community. The remaining hour and a half will be dedicated to a Q&A session, enabling attendees to directly pose questions to department representatives and receive responses from subject matter experts.
Mayor Roth added, “Although our meeting on Saturday in Hilo will be the final meeting of this series, our residents can expect us back in their neighborhoods come 2024 for more check-ins and continued assessment of our County — together. Mahalo to all who take time out of their busy lives to make these concerns heard. We have listened and will continue to listen so long as you are willing to share.”
For those unable to attend in person, the town hall will be available on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55. We encourage all residents to participate and engage in this critical community dialogue.
The upcoming town hall at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale on October 7 is an opportunity for residents to connect with local government, voice their concerns, and contribute to the future of their community.
