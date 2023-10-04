(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth’s next – and final – town hall event in the ongoing Sustainable Horizons series will take place this Saturday at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale in Hilo.

The “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in” on October 7th will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We have spent the last six months traveling with our cabinet around Hawaiʻi Island to hear from residents about what truly matters to them,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “These meetings have resulted in many actions that we believe have positively impacted many islandwide. From road improvements to emergency communications, we continue learning and evolving to meet the needs and will of the people we serve.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi: