(BIVN) – There was a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday morning in Hawaiʻi, with messages arriving to connected TVs, radios and cell phones across the islands just before 8:20 a.m. HST.

The nationwide test conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission did not include activation of the All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System. Federal officials said the test was “intended to ensure that the alert systems remain an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

The County of Hawaiʻi shared this news release after the National Emergency Alert Test: