(BIVN) – There was a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday morning in Hawaiʻi, with messages arriving to connected TVs, radios and cell phones across the islands just before 8:20 a.m. HST.
The nationwide test conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission did not include activation of the All-Hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System. Federal officials said the test was “intended to ensure that the alert systems remain an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”
The County of Hawaiʻi shared this news release after the National Emergency Alert Test:
Mayor Mitch Roth and the County of Hawaiʻi extend their gratitude to the residents of Hawaiʻi County for participating in the National Emergency Alert Testing that occurred this morning at 8:20 a.m.
This testing was vital in ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of Hawaiʻi County. The prompt and conscientious response from the community is a testament to their commitment to keeping Hawaiʻi County safe and informed during times of crisis.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense continues to utilize the Everbridge system as its primary means of emergency communication, providing accurate, up-to-the-minute updates and notifications regarding emergencies. Other emergency messaging tools used by the County may include radio, TV, sirens, web, and mobile phone alerts.
To ensure residents receive critical alerts, the County of Hawaiʻi encourages all residents to sign up for the Everbridge system if they haven’t already. Signing up is quick and easy; residents can visit the following link to register.
The County of Hawaiʻi would like to once again express its appreciation to its residents of Hawaiʻi County for their unwavering dedication to emergency preparedness and active participation in today’s National Emergency Alert Testing. Together, the community can build a safer and more resilient Hawaiʻi County.
