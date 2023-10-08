(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth and his administration held their last town hall event of the ongoing Sustainable Horizons series in Hilo on Saturday.

The final “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in” meeting was held at Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale from 10 a.m. to noon.

A video broadcast of the town hall was livestreamed to Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55.

“We have spent the last six months traveling with our cabinet around Hawaiʻi Island to hear from residents about what truly matters to them,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release issued prior to the event. “These meetings have resulted in many actions that we believe have positively impacted many islandwide. From road improvements to emergency communications, we continue learning and evolving to meet the needs and will of the people we serve.”

The news release said residents can expect more such meetings in 2024.