(BIVN) – Episodic, heightened unrest continues in an area just south of Kīlauea’s summit, and scientists on Wednesday repeated that an eruption in that region “could emerge with little notice” during peaks in the activity. The area is unpopulated land within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Kilauea is not erupting and the Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update on October 11:

Summit Observations: Episodic heightened unrest continues in the south summit area of Kīlauea and an eruption in the region from Halemaʻumaʻu south to the December 1974 vents could emerge with little notice (1-2 hours) during peaks in this activity. Inflation at the summit of Kīlauea remains at about its highest level in over 5 years and has nearly returned to the level seen just before the last eruption on September 10th. The Uēkahuna summit tiltmeter located north of the caldera recorded very slight inflation over the past 24 hours. The Sand Hill tiltmeter located just south of the caldera went off scale during the peak activity on October 6th, but has been reset and is showing continued inflation but at a lower rate than before the event. GPS units within the south end of the caldera and further south also show continued uplift of this region. Elevated seismicity is being recorded beneath the south end of Kīlauea caldera and extends to the southwest along the trend of December 1974 vents. Seismicity increased on October 4, peaked at over 250 earthquakes per day on October 5 and 6, and continues dispersed over this area. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 134 earthquakes were recorded in Kīlauea summit region. Most of the earthquakes from the seismic swarm south of the caldera are at depths of around 0.5–4 km (0.3–2.5 mi) below the surface. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low and were measured at a rate of about 100 tonnes per day on October 6.

Certain areas within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remain closed due to the signs of heightened unrest.