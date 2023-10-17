(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced on Monday that it has reopened areas in the park that were closed due to recent, heightened unrest observed south of the summit caldera.
“Kīlauea volcano is not erupting,” the National Park Service said. “Earthquake and ground deformation rates beneath the southern part of Kīlauea volcano’s summit caldera and extending to the southwest have decreased over the past several days, suggesting the intrusive event that began last week is coming to an end.”
The previously closed areas are now open:
- Hilina Pali Road from Chain of Craters Road to Hilina Pali Overlook
- Kulanaokuaiki Campground
- Puʻupuaʻi parking lot, Puʻupuaʻi Overlook, and the trail that connects Puʻupuaʻi Overlook to Devastation Trail
- Devastation parking lot and Devastation Trail
- Keanakākoʻi Overlook and the paved trail from Chain of Craters Road
- Crater Rim Trail from Chain of Craters Road to Keanakākoʻi Crater.
- Maunaiki Trail
- Kaʻū Desert Trail
As of Tuesday morning, earthquake rates in the area were already starting to increase again. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says it continues to closely monitor Kīlauea in collaboration with colleagues at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. A new update will be issued by the USGS HVO on Tuesday.
The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The National Park Service has opened the areas that were closed during an increase of ground deformation and earthquakes.