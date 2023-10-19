(BIVN) – A 52-year-old man walking along Highway 11 with a handgun prompted a “soft” lockdownof Kamehameha Schools campus in Kea‘au on Thursday.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Thursday:

At 9:06 a.m. this morning, Puna patrol officers received a report of a man walking along Highway 11 near the intersection of Paahana Street in Kea‘au holding what appeared to be a handgun in his hand.

Given that the location was in close proximity to the Kamehameha Schools campus, and out of an abundance of caution, police notified school officials of the incident as they responded to the scene.

Arriving on scene at 9:09 a.m., officers contacted Hermundo Tagalicud of Kurtistown. Police recovered a firearm at the scene and arrested Tagalicud for firearm offenses and outstanding bench warrants.

The school went into a “soft” lockdown, meaning people were prevented from entering the campus, for a total of nine minutes until police officers were able to safely take the man into custody.

Tagalicud was taken to the East Hawai‘i Detention Facility as detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue this investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information on this case to contact Detective Christopher Jelsma at (808) 961-2255 or by email at Christopher.Jelsma@hawaiicounty.gov.