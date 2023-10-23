(BIVN) – The elevated unrest to the south south-west of Kīlauea’s summit has continued over the past 24 hours in association with the movement of magma in the area that began in early October.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, but the summit remains at a high level of inflation, and eruptive activity is possible in the coming weeks or months. If there is an eruption, scientists say it is most likely to occur in the summit region inside of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and away from infrastructure.

On Monday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported approximately 174 earthquakes were recorded in the summit region over the past 24 hours, an increase from 109 during the previous day.

Waxing and waning of unrest may continue, as the Kilauea alert level remains at ADVISORY.

Some of the trails in and around the Kaʻū dessert remain closed by the National Park Service due to the elevated signs of activity.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday, October 23: