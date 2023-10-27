(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting and the alert level is at ADVISORY.

From this week’s Volcano Watch, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

The most recent eruption at Kīlauea’s summit began on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Following weeks of heightened unrest, fissures opened on the Halema’uma’u crater floor and to the east on the “down dropped block,” a remnant of the older caldera floor that collapsed in 2018.

The eruption was short lived, ending just a week later, on September 16. Lava stopped flowing. Gas emissions diminished. Seismicity and ground deformation returned to “background” levels. Things got quiet. But not for long. A new series of earthquake swarms began suddenly at Kīlauea’s summit on October 4, 2023. Activity escalated quickly and more than 250 earthquakes were recorded in the south caldera region on October 5. Seismicity at this scale has been observed prior to recent Kīlauea summit eruptions, but as we know a new eruption did not begin in early October. Instead, intermittent seismic swarms have continued, varying from less than 20 events per day to more than 150 events on October 22. Most earthquakes have been smaller than magnitude-2 and have occurred at depths of around 1–3 km (0.6–2 mi) below the surface. Seismic signals indicating magma movement—such as low-frequency tremor—have also been observed, most recently on October 23. Ground deformation rates increased in early October as well. The Sand Hill tiltmeter, located southwest of the caldera, has recorded approximately 120 microradians of change over the past three weeks. GPS and satellite radar data confirm that over 10 cm (4 in) of uplift has occurred in the south caldera region since late September. Northeast of the caldera, the Uēkahuna tiltmeter has recorded approximately 20 microradians of change over the past three weeks.