(BIVN) – Rescue crews helped a struggling swimmer along the Puna coastline on Friday.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reported that police, fire and the U.S. Coast Guard personnel responded to an alert for a swimmer in distress in the waters off the Puna coastline near the Kumukahi lighthouse.

“Upon arrival the person was found aprox. 100 yards off shore in the water and was holding on to a makeshift flotation device,” the fire department wrote. “The Coast Guard was able to deploy a rescue raft from the C-130 and the swimmer was able to safely make it to the raft.”

“The swimmer remained safely in the raft for some time but due to rough waters and windy conditions the raft was forced back toward the cliffs,” the fire department explained. “The swimmer was able to climb the cliff to safety with assistance from HFD personnel.”

The swimmer reportedly suffered from some minor scratches and slight hypothermia. First aid was administered but the person refused further treatment, fire officials say.