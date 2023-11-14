(BIVN) – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for leeward and interior areas of the island of Hawaiʻi, from 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, combined with relative humidity as low as 40% percent, will create critical fire weather conditions in the affected area.

“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the National Weather Service wrote at 3:15 a.m. HST. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”

“Although an area of showers is moving over the islands this morning, it has not brought significant rainfall to leeward areas,” the forecasters said. “Additionally, a drier air mass will move over the islands by this afternoon, bringing an increased risk for fire danger due to strong and gusty trade winds.”

“Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the National Weather Service said. “High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.”

A fire has already been burning in the Pōhakuloa Training Area since Friday.