(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for portions of the island of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, and a High Surf Advisory is also still in effect for east-facing shores.

Although the National Weather Service ended the Red Flag Warning for the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon, the wind and surf advisories remain in place.

East-northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, “can tear off shingles, and can knock down holiday decorations and tree branches,” forecasters warn. The Wind Advisory is currently set to expire at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are possible along east-facing shores, as the High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. The “large and rough surf associated with strong onshore winds and large seas will lead to hazardous beach conditions”, the National Weather Service says.