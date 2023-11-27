(BIVN) – The process to demolish the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo is set to begin next week. The demolition contractor began mobilizing equipment today, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources reports. State law enforcement officers will no longer patrol the abandoned property.

In July, Governor Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation concerning the hotel, a state property that had fallen into disrepair and “attracted trespassers, enabled drug use, fighting, and other illegal activities, and experienced numerous fires.” Officials said the proclamation would enable the State to quickly build a perimeter fence to physically secure the property, demolish and remove the hotel structures and hazardous materials, and restore the site.

The DLNR says the ultimate future use of the property has not been determined. A community meeting will take place next week on the future of the Waiākea Peninsula and Banyan Drive resort area.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: