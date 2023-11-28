(BIVN) – Glenwood Park was reopened on Tuesday, November 28, following a closure over four years ago due to the theft of a 3,000-gallon water tank from the Mountain View facility. The water tank supplied the park restrooms.

“The theft of the water tank was unfortunate, and it took us awhile to restore water service to the park and reopen given our other funding obligations,” said County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we strive to keep our parks open, safe, and free of vandalism and theft.”

At the time of the theft, Messina said it would cost more than $5,000 dollars to replace the tank and repair the damaged water lines leading to the bathrooms. A new water tank has since been installed.

The small park located on Highway 11 has been a targeted of theft and vandalism in the past.

Hours for the reopened Glenwood Park are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.