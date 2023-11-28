(BIVN) – A newly renovated, spacious home s set to provide accommodations for health professions students who are doing clinical rotations in East Hawaiʻi.

The Hilo Medical Center Foundation (HMCF) announced the purchase and renovation of the 4,013 square foot Hilo home in a Tuesday news release:

With the increasing demand for healthcare professionals and the critical need to support students during their clinical training, Hilo Medical Center Foundation recognized the importance of providing a nurturing and supportive living environment. The new residence will enable students to focus on their studies and practical experiences without the burden of finding suitable housing in an unfamiliar area. The property located in a safe and convenient location in East Hawaii, has been carefully selected to ensure easy access to healthcare facilities where the students undertake their clinical rotations. The house features multiple bedrooms, common areas, study spaces, three fully equipped kitchens, and other amenities to create a comfortable living environment.

To ensure the highest standards of safety, comfort, and convenience, HMCF has undertaken extensive renovation work on the property. The renovations include upgrading the electrical and plumbing systems, enhancing security measures, improving accessibility, and providing modern furnishings and appliances. The aim is to create a welcoming and conducive living space that promotes relaxation, collaboration, and personal growth. “We are thrilled to announce the purchase and renovation of this beautiful home to accommodate our health professions students during their clinical rotations in East Hawaii,” said Lisa Rantz, Executive Director, at Hilo Medical Center Foundation. “We understand the challenges that students face when relocating for their clinical training, and our goal is to alleviate those concerns by providing a comfortable and supportive living environment. We believe that this investment will not only enhance the overall experience of our students but also contribute to the development of future healthcare professionals in our community.” The new housing facility will not only offer a place to live but will also foster a sense of community among the health professions’ students. It will provide an opportunity for them to collaborate, network, and build lasting relationships with their peers from various healthcare disciplines.

HMCF is committed to the continuous improvement of educational experiences and ensuring student success of its students. This investment in housing demonstrates the organization’s dedication to supporting health professions students throughout their educational journey, allowing them to focus on their studies and clinical training without the added stress of finding suitable housing.

In the name news release, the Hilo Medical Center Foundation also announced the contribution of a million-dollar grant from the Hoveida Family Foundation. “This landmark grant represents a major milestone in our mission to enhance healthcare services and improve the well-being of the East Hawaii community,” the HMCF wrote.

HMCF says the grant will be used to strengthen the healthcare workforce pipeline, which incudes recruitment and retention efforts and other students supports. It will also be used for mental health services expansion, which includes “subsidies to mental health providers to increase access to mental health services in the East Hawaii Region.”

“We are immensely grateful to the Hoveida Family Foundation for their generous grant,” said Lisa Rantz, Executive Director of the Hilo Medical Center Foundation. “This transformative investment will enable us to make significant strides towards advancing mental health care in our community. With their support, we will continue to improve patient outcomes, enhance medical services, and touch the lives of countless individuals and families.”

“Hawaiʻi is a special place for all of us, and as residents we want to make a positive contribution to the Island’s health care system,” said Bahman and Rebecca Hoveida, Co-Chairs of the Hoveida Family Foundation. “We are pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to the Hilo Medical Center Foundation and hope other organizations and individuals follow suit in supporting the medical system on Hawaiʻi Island. As a part of the community, we have witnessed the lack of available medical and mental healthcare services on our island. Families should not have to suffer the expense and time it takes to travel off island to receive the medical care they so greatly need and deserve. Individuals dealing with a mental health crisis should be given the opportunity to seek out psychological help instead of being forced through the criminal system. We can provide better long-term solutions by encouraging our intelligent and motivated students to seek out degrees in the medical and mental health fields so that they can return here to serve their ʻohana. With the support and involvement of the local community, we can find the best long-term solution to recruit for otherwise unavailable medical services and retain our current medical professionals in order to grow our healthcare options on Hawaiʻi Island.”