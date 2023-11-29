(BIVN) – On Wednesday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says “deep moisture lifting northward over the state due to a kona low to the west will support periods of light to moderate snow and gusty winds over the Big Island Summits.”

Most summit webcams are already covered with snow and/or ice, but some cams caught a glimpse of the snow already covering the ground and observatory facilities.

Snow accumulations up to 5 inches and gusty southwest winds will be possible at the summits. The Winter Weather Advisory is set to be in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

A Flood Watch is already in effect for the entire State of Hawaiʻi.