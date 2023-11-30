(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Warning was issued for a large area of East Hawaiʻi on Thursday morning.

“At 5:28 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over southeast facing slopes of the Big Island, with the heaviest rain occurring in the coastal communities from Pahoa to Pahala,” the National Weather Service reported. “Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Emergency Management on the Big Island reported that Wood Valley Road near Pahala has been closed.”

The Hawaii Police Department reported that Highway 19 in the vicinity of the 13 mile marker near Honomū is now open, following a rock slide that occurred earlier this morning.

The Flash Flood Warning, in effect until 8:15 a.m. HST, is in place for areas to include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Wood Valley, Glenwood, Pahala, Mountain View, Punaluʻu Beach, Kawa Flats, Hawaiian Acres, Naʻalehu, Orchidlands Estates, Keaʻau, Pahoa, Papaikou, Hawaiian Ocean View, Pepeʻekeo and Fern Forest.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire island, and the Winter Weather Advisory that was issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has been extended until 6 a.m. Friday.

The road to the summit of Maunakea is once again closed.