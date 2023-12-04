(BIVN) – Police are trying to identify a theft suspect who was captured on video surveillance in mid-November, breaking into vehicles at a business located off of the 400 block of Kanoelehua Avenue.

Police allege the suspect removed multiple items and entered numerous vehicles outside the Hilo business, sometime between November 11, 2023 at about 1 p.m., and November 12, 2023, at about 1:45 p.m.

From the police department:

The suspect is described as a male with a medium build and light complexion. Approximate age is 35-50 years old, with short black and gray colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt, blue jean pants, and eye-glasses. The suspect concealed his identity with a hat and bandana.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311, or Detective David Po’ohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or by email at david.poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.