(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday voted down a change of zone request that would have allowed for the development of an Aloha Kia car dealership on Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha, after hearing testimony from the public in opposition to the measure.

Bill 87 would have changed the district classification of the land from Resort Hotel to Limited Industrial. The proposal was forwarded to the council by the Windward Planning Commission with a favorable recommendation.

Testimony against the rezoning from area residents – including existing small business who would eventually be negatively impacted by the change – swayed the council’s decision to kill the bill.

Testifiers said the location at 92 Kalanianaʻole Street would be inappropriate for such an industrial use, across the street from the landmark Ice Ponds and the entrance to the Banyan Drive resort area.