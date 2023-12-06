(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.4 earthquake located near the summit of Kīlauea shook the island of Hawaiʻi early Wednesday evening.

The quake occurred at 5:16 p.m. HST, about a mile and a half to the southeast of Volcano Village, just east of the Kilauea summit caldera. The earthquake was measured at a depth of 23 km (14 miles), just outside of the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park boundary.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which initially reported the earthquake as a magnitude-4.2, said the temblor did not generate a tsunami, although some areas may have experienced shaking.

UPDATE – (6:30 p.m.) – Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say there have been no detectable changes in activity at Kīlauea as a result of this event.

“The size and location of this earthquake indicate it is related to flexing of the oceanic crust buried deep below the island, and is not directly related to volcanic activity,” the USGS HVO wrote in an information statement.

Scientists added that this latest earthquake was also not an aftershock of the magnitude-5.1 earthquake that shook the island on Monday, December 4.

No damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected based on the earthquake intensity.

Over 100 hundred people from across the Big Island reported feeling the earthquake within the first half hour of the event.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.