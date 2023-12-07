(BIVN) – A Thursday morning drowning incident off Laʻaloa Beach Park in Kona is under police investigation. A 31-year old male visitor reportedly died after he jumped into the ocean to escape police officers who were conducting to a wellness check.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 7:50 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a call for a welfare check on the male party, after the victim’s father called regarding his concern for the safety and whereabouts of his son.

Officers conducted checks in the area of La’aloa Beach Park and while near the south bay shoreline area they located a male party matching the description provided by his father. Upon contacting the male party and attempting to identify him, the male party jumped into the ocean and swam away from shore.

The Hawai’i Fire Department (HFD) was contacted for rescue and medical assistance. While HFD was en-route with their rescue boat, the male party continued swimming farther off-shore and was observed to go under the water and not re-surface. HFD and Ocean Safety Life Guards arrived on scene and conducted a search for the male who was later found unresponsive and lifeless. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending positive identification from a family member.