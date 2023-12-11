(BIVN) – Multiple brush fires that burned approximately 50 acres along Kawaihae Road on Sunday are under investigation.

Hawai‘i Island police say the cause of the fires has yet to be determined.

From a police news release issued on Monday:

At approximately 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of multiple small brush fires on Kawaihae Road, near the 65- and 66-mile markers. Upon arriving on scene, officers observed heavy smoke on the roadway, which created a hazard due to the poor visibility. Kawaihae Road was subsequently closed from the Queen Ka‘ahumanu intersection to Anekona Road while Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel attempted to extinguish the fire. The road was reopened at 6:23 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact Officer Landon Takenishi at (808) 887-3080 or by email at Landon.Takenishi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.