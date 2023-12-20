(BIVN) – Police are looking for a Waimea man who they say is a suspect in a November assault.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old David Manuel Clark, of Waimea, who is a suspect in an assault investigation. He is also wanted for questioning regarding a separate December 2022 assault investigation in the Waimea area.

Clark has been identified as a suspect involved in an assault that took place on November 24, 2023, at 1030 a.m. in the 67-1000 block of Hawaii Belt Road. An elderly female reported Clark grabbed her without permission. Clark is described as a local Filipino male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Kiley Loo at Kiley.loo@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.