(BIVN) – Another 17 tons – or 34,000 pounds – of illegal fireworks were seized by law enforcement on Wednesday from a shipping container.

The search warrant was executed Illegal Fireworks Task Force, and “likely prevented the fireworks from reaching the black market, as many of the seized items were not in consumer fireworks packaging,” officials say.

The shipment contained illegal aerials and an assortment of other illegal fireworks, including fireworks “packaged in amounts that exceeded what any single package may contain under state law.”

To date, the task force has seized nearly 70,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement: