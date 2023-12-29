(BIVN) – Kilauea volcano on the Island of Hawaiʻi is not erupting. After a few weeks of relative quiet, increased seismicity to the south of Kīlauea’s summit started on Friday afternoon and continues into the evening.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a special Kīlauea information statement detailing the latest episode of elevated unrest, reporting that there have been “over 80 locatable earthquakes in this region in the past 6 hours and many smaller earthquakes.”

The USGS alert level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY and as of early Friday evening there were no new closures reported in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the elevated unrest.

From the USGS HVO: