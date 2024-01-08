(BIVN) – A computer system outage that affected Hawaiʻi County Vehicle Registration and Licensing services earlier on Monday has been resolved.
As of 2:36 p.m., all systems are said to be back online, and normal operations have been fully restored.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Earlier, Hawaiʻi County regretfully informed the public about technical issues with the computer system connecting with the City and County of Honolulu. The outage, which began at 7:00 AM, impacted various vehicle registration and licensing services across the Counties of Kauai, Maui, and Hawaiʻi.
Naomi O’Dell, Vehicle Registration and Licensing Administrator for the County of Hawaiʻi expressed gratitude for the public’s patience during the disruption. “We understand the inconvenience this may have caused to residents and businesses across the island,” said O’Dell. “We are pleased to report that all services are now available.”
