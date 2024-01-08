(BIVN) – A 31-year-old Maui man died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Kona. The man has not been positively identified, pending the notification of the next of kin.

The death is the first traffic fatality on the island of Hawai‘i in 2024.

From Hawaiʻi Police:

Responding to a call at 4:35 a.m., police determined that a silver 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup was traveling south (makai) of the intersection of Hawai‘i Belt Road (Highway 190) and the Highway 180 junction, when it crossed over the double solid lines and struck a rock embankment. The pickup then overturned, struck a utility pole, and went down a 10-foot embankment. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. Police believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash. The driver was also not wearing his seatbelt.

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.