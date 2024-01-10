(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Statement, warning residents on the Island of Hawaiʻi that isolated, minor coastal flooding is expected from this evening through early Saturday morning.

The flooding will be possible due to a large north swell in combination with early morning high tides.

“High tides will peak over the next few days producing minor coastal flooding,” the National Weather Service wrote in a morning discussion, “however the large north swell run up on top of the winter peak high tides from 3 to 4 a.m. HST will produce additional impacts along north facing shores through Saturday morning, and the north swell will produce harbor surges in Kahului and Hilo Harbors from Friday through Saturday.”

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the forecasters wrote. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”