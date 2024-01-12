(BIVN) – On Friday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food and Drug Branch alerted residents to an expanded voluntary recall alert by the Quaker Oats Company due to potential Salmonella contamination in various products.

The DOH says the products – cereals, bars, and snacks – were sold nationwide, including most retailers and supermarkets in Hawaiʻi.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the Quaker Recall USA webpage. Products include:

Quaker Granola Bars

Quaker Cereal

Cap’n Crunch Treat Bars, Cereal, Instant Oatmeals

Gamesa Marias Cereal

Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars

Munchies Mix Munch Mix

Snack Boxes

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or fever. Salmonella may result in more serious but rare ailments such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune symptoms may be at greater risk of serious and sometimes fatal Salmonella infections. Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having consumed any of the recalled products. To date there have been no reports of illness or adverse effects in Hawai‘i attributed to the recalled products.

The DOH says consumers who purchased the recalled products may contact Quaker Oats Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 (5:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HST, Monday through Friday) or visit Quaker Recall USA for additional information, including product reimbursement.