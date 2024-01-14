(BIVN) – Several webcams that have been keeping a close watch over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes will soon be decommissioned.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says several webcams that are located in the observation tower of the Okamura Building will have to be removed during the latter half of January 2024, as the building is set to be deconstructed.

The Okamura Building, which overlooks the Kīlauea summit caldera and previously housed the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory headquarters, was damaged beyond repair during the 2018 eruption and summit collapse.

Specifically, the KIcam, KW2cam, KEcam, and M1cam will be removed from the USGS HVO website on February 1, 2024.

The KIcam, KW2cam, and KEcam provide views of Kaluapele, the Kīlauea summit caldera. Five other webcams will still provide views of the caldera after February 1st.

The M1cam provides a view of Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone. The USGS says a webcam “with views from a similar vantage will be provided soon.” There are also two other webcams providing alternate views of the Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone.

Kilauea and Mauna Loa are not erupting. The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY, as volcanic rest continues to wax and wane with fluctuating input of magma to the area. The Alert Level for Mauna Loa is at NORMAL.