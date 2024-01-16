(BIVN) – Parts of the Island of Hawaiʻi are under a Wind Advisory on Tuesday, with a High Wind Warning for the summits and a High Surf Warning for north-facing shores.

UPDATE – (9:15 a.m.) – Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo will remain closed today, Hawaiʻi County officials say.

“South to southwest winds will increase quickly to advisory levels by mid to late morning,” the National Weather Service stated, “and continue through this evening as a cold front approaches from the west.” Southwest wind will increase to 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph, forecasters said, impacting lower elevations on the Big Island.

The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa are under a more severe High Wind Warning, as southwest winds will increase to 55 to 75 mph with higher gusts.

Meanwhile, the north-northwest swell “is coming in larger than predicted”, triggering an upgrade of the High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores to a High Surf Warning. The swell will peak today with “dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet.”