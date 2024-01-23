(BIVN) – The third round of Puna Strong grant recipients was announced by the County of Hawaiʻi and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation on Tuesday.

“The fact that we are now in the third round of grants is a testament to the tremendous success of this program,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our ongoing partnership with HCF continues to be a source of pride for our county. These grants empower local Puna organizations and contribute to their impactful work with our residents.”

The County says grants were awarded to the following 10 organizations and ranged from $50,000 to $75,000 for an 18-month period:

Arts & Sciences Center: ASC Beyond School Community Learning

ASC Beyond School Community Learning Equality HI: Cooking for Resiliency, Moving from Neighbors to Ohana

Cooking for Resiliency, Moving from Neighbors to Ohana Hawaiʻi Animal Kuleana Alliance: HAKA’s Emergency Rescue and Disaster Preparedness Programs

HAKA’s Emergency Rescue and Disaster Preparedness Programs Hawaiian Volcano Education and Resilience Institute: Disaster Preparedness, Outreach and Sustainability Support

Disaster Preparedness, Outreach and Sustainability Support Hawaii’s Volcano Circus: Startup and Realignment for Community Resilience

Startup and Realignment for Community Resilience Hoʻoulu Lāhui: Planning for Long-Term Resilience

Planning for Long-Term Resilience Men of Paʻa: Resilience and Sustainability – Charting a Path to Recovery

Resilience and Sustainability – Charting a Path to Recovery Nā Maka Hāloa O Waipiʻo: Kūkulu Kaiāulu, Hawaiian Culture, Language, and History

Kūkulu Kaiāulu, Hawaiian Culture, Language, and History ‘O Maku‘u Ke Kahua Community Center: Māla Hoʻoulu ʻIke at ʻO Makuʻu Ke Kahua Community Center

Māla Hoʻoulu ʻIke at ʻO Makuʻu Ke Kahua Community Center Pōhaku Pelemaka: Community-Based Stewardship Management, Hawaiian Culture, Language, and/or History

