(BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man has been arrested, after police warned the public that he could be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

31-year-old Chace Gambill was wanted for two outstanding warrants totaling $27,200. Police say Gambill is also a suspect “in four auto theft investigations in Hilo, Kapa‘au, Pāhoa, and Waimea; resisting an order to stop and driving without a valid driver’s license investigations in Hilo, and a burglary in Honoka‘a.”

Officers from multiple units within Hawai‘i Police Department located and arrested Gambill on Wednesday afternoon.

From a police news release:

At 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an apartment complex on Opelo Road in Waimea after receiving information on the location of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle unoccupied and after speaking with bystanders, determined that Gambill was inside one of the apartments. They gave loud verbal commands to Gambill to exit the apartment, but received no response. Out of an abundance of caution, a neighboring preschool and neighboring apartment units were evacuated. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to establish contact with Gambill, officers obtained permission to enter the apartment in which he was located. Gambill was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Kona police station while detectives from HPD’s Area II (CIS) continue the investigation.

Police say Gambill was arrested for:

Two counts second-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (auto theft)

Fourth-degree theft

First-degree burglary

Felony resisting an order to a stop motor vehicle

Driving without a license

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Cacique Melendez of HPD’s Area II CIS at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or Cacique.Melendez@hawaiicounty.gov or to call the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police said. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”