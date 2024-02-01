(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will temporarily close Waipiʻo Valley Road next week in order to install fiber optic cable lines.

“This essential infrastructure upgrade aims to enhance communication capabilities and provide improved internet services to the residents and businesses in the area,” wrote the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division in a Thursday news release.

The closure of Waipiʻo Valley Road is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: