(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will temporarily close Waipiʻo Valley Road next week in order to install fiber optic cable lines.
“This essential infrastructure upgrade aims to enhance communication capabilities and provide improved internet services to the residents and businesses in the area,” wrote the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division in a Thursday news release.
The closure of Waipiʻo Valley Road is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
To ensure the safety of the public and workers involved in the project, visible traffic control signs and barricades will be strategically positioned along the roadside. These measures are implemented to guide motorists and pedestrians away from the construction zone during the specified timeframe. It is imperative that no traffic is allowed through this area for the duration of the closure.
Residents, businesses, and visitors are encouraged to plan their activities accordingly during the temporary road closure. DPW and Hawaiian Telcom appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the community as they work to complete this important project efficiently and safely.
