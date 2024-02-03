(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply on Friday urged customers who “depend on a continuous supply of DWS water to review their personal situations and prepare accordingly” in case of extended power outages.

The news release followed a Hawaiian Electric statement on Thursday, letting its power customers know to “prepare for heavy rains and winds impacting Oʻahu, Maui County, Hawaiʻi island on Friday and Saturday.”

The lower elevations of Hawaiʻi island are currently under a Wind Advisory, the National Weather Service says.

“We take the threat of severe weather seriously and we want to reassure our customers that we’re ready to respond,” said Darren Pai, Hawaiian Electric spokesman. “We ask that they check their preparations at their homes and businesses in case they experience any outages or other emergencies.”

The Hawaiian Electric news release also served as an opportunity to inform customers that “due to our enhanced wildfire safety protocols, outages in areas designated by the state as at-risk for wildfires may experience longer outages.”

The utility said “it may be necessary to conduct visual or aerial inspections to ensure that power may be safely restored, a process that can be time consuming, especially in rural or mountainous areas.”

The Department of Water Supply on Friday provided this information: