(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Sunday, where dangerously strong west winds will be possible into Monday evening.

Forecasters say a gradient between a trough aloft to the northeast and a ridge

to the west will generate west winds up to 60 mph, with localized gusts to 70 mph, impacting the higher elevations on the Big Island.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” the National Weather Service cautioned. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

On Sunday, the Mauna Kea Access Road was closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station due to the high winds. Maunakea Rangers said they will check the road and weather conditions, “and will reopen the road when the conditions are safe.”