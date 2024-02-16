(BIVN) – A fiery object seen hurling over the Hawaiian sky has been captured on video, and scientists say it was a Chinese satellite burning on re-entry.

Subaru-Asahi Star Camera, installed at the catwalk of Subaru Telescope atop Maunakea, recorded the satellite re-entry on February 9, 2024, and posted the video on YouTube.

“Our Live camera viewers pointed out that it is “OBJECT K”, a Chinese satellite (ID 48257),” the Subaru channel noted. Aerospace.org has more information on that satellite re-entry.

“Subaru-Asahi Star Camera” is a collaborative project by Asahi-Shimbun and Subaru Telescope, NAOJ. The YouTube channels can be found at 管理人_SubaruTel_StarCamAdmin, and Asahi Astro LIVE.