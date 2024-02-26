(BIVN) – A 42-year-old Big Island man has been arrested and charged for child sex solicitation as part of a multi-agency undercover operation in Hilo.

Elijah Joseph Stutes was charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child and resisting arrest, police say, as part of Operation Keiki Shield.

Police reported Stutes as being a resident of Hilo, but prosecutors say he is from Mountain View.

Operation Keiki Shield is a statewide, coordinated effort involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies “designed to identify and arrest individuals using the internet to facilitate sexual crimes against children.”

The sting operation took place between Friday, February 23, and Sunday, February 25, with investigators posing as underage teens online.

“Protecting our keiki from sexual predators is a top priority of our Office,” said Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “Operation Keiki Shield is a collaborative effort by the Hawai‘i Island law enforcement community along with state and federal partners to prevent child sexual exploitation and abuse. Our Office would also like to extend a big Mahalo to Attorney General Anne Lopez, ICAC Commander Ed Arias and his ICAC Task Force team, and Hawai‘i Police Department Chief Ben Moszkowicz, Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins and Lieutenant Robert Pauole for their assistance in coordinating this weekend’s Operation.”

Prosecutors say Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree is a Class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

Resisting Arrest is a misdemeanor offense which carries a maximum penalty of a one-year jail term, prosecutors added, noting that “the charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Police noted that “in lieu of a preliminary hearing, Stutes was charged on an information charging complaint, and further proceedings will be heard in Circuit Court.”