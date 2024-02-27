(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the coastal waters of Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua coast on the Island of Hawai‘i.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued the advisory following recent rains and high surf in the area. A High Surf Advisory remains posted for east-facing shores of the Big Island until Wednesday morning.

“Recent rains and high surf has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters,” the Clean Water Branch stated. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

The National Weather Service says surf along exposed east facing shores “will remain rough due to a combination of a medium-period northeast swell and locally generated wind waves,” with 7 to 10 ft surf possible until Wednesday morning.

“Although surf heights may dip below advisory threshold by sunrise Wednesday, expect the rough conditions to persist through the week for east facing shores due to continued strong trade winds,” forecasters said.