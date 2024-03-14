(BIVN) – Hawai‘i police have located and arrested the suspect in a recent Waikoloa Village burglary.

Last week, police reported 23-year-old Tyson Stephens was a person of interest in various burglary and trespassing investigations. Police warned the public that Stephens, who was known to frequent the Kona area, was known to carry a knife.

On Wednesday evening, South Kohala patrol officers spotted Stephens “in a rocky pasture near a golf course on the west (makai) side of Waikoloa Village.”

“After a foot chase through the fields, Stephens was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Kona Police Station cellblock for processing, while detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) continue the investigation,” police reported.

Stephens was arrested for:

Two counts of first-degree burglary

Second-degree unauthorized entry of a dwelling

Two counts of fourth-degree theft

Criminal contempt of court

Police added: