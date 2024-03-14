(BIVN) – Hawai‘i police have located and arrested the suspect in a recent Waikoloa Village burglary.
Last week, police reported 23-year-old Tyson Stephens was a person of interest in various burglary and trespassing investigations. Police warned the public that Stephens, who was known to frequent the Kona area, was known to carry a knife.
On Wednesday evening, South Kohala patrol officers spotted Stephens “in a rocky pasture near a golf course on the west (makai) side of Waikoloa Village.”
“After a foot chase through the fields, Stephens was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Kona Police Station cellblock for processing, while detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) continue the investigation,” police reported.
Stephens was arrested for:
- Two counts of first-degree burglary
- Second-degree unauthorized entry of a dwelling
- Two counts of fourth-degree theft
- Criminal contempt of court
Police added:
Hawai‘i Police Department received several reported sightings of Stephens after issuing a media release last week. The department appreciates the community’s cooperation and encourages citizens to continue their assistance by obtaining descriptions, direction of travel, and other details that assist police in their investigations.
Police ask anyone with information about these burglary and trespassing cases to contact Detective Cacique Melendez of HPD’s Area II CIS at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or Cacique.Melendez@hawaiicounty.gov or to call the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
