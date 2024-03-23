(BIVN) – A 41-year-old Puna man has been arrested and charged following a reported violent, domestic incident in Wednesday morning.

Stanton Anson Joaquin of Mountain View faces various assault and abuse-related charges following a violent incident at a Kaniela Road residence on March 20, 2024. According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Kaniela Road for a reported domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers determined that during an argument, Joaquin reportedly struck his wife twice in the face with a closed-fist punch and threatened to burn the house down while lighting a propane blow torch. The incident was witnessed by the couple’s two children, ages 10 and 15.



Joaquin then reportedly struck his 21-year-old son on the head with the propane blow torch causing a skull fracture and partial paralysis to the left side of his body. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, the son was transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment where he remains hospitalized in stable condition at this time.

Detectives later charged Joaquin with the following offenses:

First-degree assault

Abuse family household member (in the presence of a minor)

First-degree terroristic threatening

Abuse family household member

Police say Joaquin posted a $22,000 bail and was given a court date for Tuesday, April 16, in Hilo District Court.