(BIVN) – Travelers to and from Hawaiʻi island are being reminded of the continued restriction on the transport of ʻōhiʻa in the hopes of curbing the spread of the rapid ʻōhiʻa death (ROD) fungal plant disease.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture again shared an alert concerning the ongoing ʻōhiʻa quarantine, ahead of the busy Merrie Monarch Festival set for Hilo next week. The Merrie Monarch Festival begins in Hilo on March 31st and ends April 6th.

ROD has devastated native ʻōhiʻa forests on the island of Hawaiʻi, and has also been detected on other islands in the State of Hawaiʻi.

The quarantine, enacted in 2015, “restricts the movement of ʻōhiʻa plants and plant parts, including flowers, leaves, seeds, stems, twigs, cuttings, untreated wood, logs, mulch, greenwaste and frass (sawdust from boring insects) and any soil” from the Big Island. Transport is only allowed with a permit issued by the HDOA Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB).

“It’s important for the public to know, that although ʻōhiʻa may be taken to Hawai‘i Island from other islands, ʻōhiʻa may not be taken out of Hawai‘i Island no matter where it originated,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture, in a news release. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in obeying the quarantine and protecting our native forests. It takes all of us to protect Hawai‘i.”

Inspectors from the Plant Quarantine Branch will be stationed at airports in Hilo and Kona “to collect any ʻōhiʻa material which will be respectfully returned to the native forests on Hawai‘i Island,” the Department of Agriculture says. Inspectors intercepted 31 lei poʻo (head lei) in Hilo and 12 lei poʻo in Kona during last year’s Merrie Monarch Festival.

