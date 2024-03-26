(BIVN) – A Hilo man was arrested in connection with the theft of two Jeep Wranglers, both reported stolen from the gravel parking lot of the Grand Naniloa Hotel Golf Course in March.
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 32 year-old Logan Arruda-Lorenzo was charged in relation to the Banyan Drive vehicle thefts, as well as for “resisting an order to stop and excessive speeding case” which occurred on March 20, 2024.
From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:
Arruda-Lorenzo made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. His total bail was set at $282,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for preliminary hearings on March 28, 2024 and April 4, 2024.
As the first Complaint alleges, Arruda-Lorenzo was charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Habitual Property Crime, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine), and Driving Without a License.
As the second Complaint alleges, Arruda-Lorenzo was charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, Habitual Property Crime, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree (possess over one-eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine), Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine), Ownership or Possession Prohibited (possess a .22 caliber firearm), Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited, Manufacturing, Purchasing, or Obtaining Firearm Parts to Assemble a Firearm Having No Serial Number, and Driving Without a License.
As the third Complaint alleges, Arruda-Lorenzo was charged with Resisting Order to Stop in the First Degree, Driving Without a License, and two counts of Excessive Speeding.
The most serious offenses, Theft in the First Degree, Ownership or Possession Prohibited, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, are all class B felony offenses which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Prosecutors have provided notice that Arruda-Lorenzo is subject to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The cases were initiated South Hilo Patrol. The arrest was made by Officer Manual Soares IV, South Hilo Patrol. The felony investigation was handled by the Crime Reduction Unit, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The cases are being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Soong.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
