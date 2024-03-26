(BIVN) – A Hilo man was arrested in connection with the theft of two Jeep Wranglers, both reported stolen from the gravel parking lot of the Grand Naniloa Hotel Golf Course in March.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 32 year-old Logan Arruda-Lorenzo was charged in relation to the Banyan Drive vehicle thefts, as well as for “resisting an order to stop and excessive speeding case” which occurred on March 20, 2024.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Arruda-Lorenzo made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. His total bail was set at $282,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for preliminary hearings on March 28, 2024 and April 4, 2024.